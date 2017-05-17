Navy successfully test fires MR-SAM from INS Kochi

The Indian Navy has successfully test fired Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MR-SAM), developed jointly by India and Israel, from INS Kochi.

The Western Naval Command on Tuesday successfully conducted trial firing of MR-SAM, which is an advanced air defence system being jointly developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

The previous tests of MR-Sam were conducted from land at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha. MR-SAM is a variant of long-range surface-to-air missile (LR-SAM), Barak-8, which is used by Navy.

Each MRSAM weapon system comprises of one command and control system, one tracking radar, missiles, and mobile launcher systems. The MRSAM surface-to-air missile is powered by a dual-pulse solid propulsion system developed by DRDO.

The 4.5 meter long missile can strike down an enemy aircraft at a range of 70 kms. The missile's explosive warhead, featuring a self-destruct fuse, provides high-probability of kill against enemy targets with minimal collateral damage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led cabinet had in February this year given its nod to deal worth Rs 17,000 crore to acquire the Medium Range Surface to Air Defence Missile (MR-SAM) system from Israel to protect India's airspace from enemy aircraft and drones.

The Air Force had got clearance for its MR-SAM programme in 2009.

OneIndia News