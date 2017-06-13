Mysuru man tears up Quran to make bank challans, arrested

The Mysuru police arrested a printing press owner for tearing up the Quran and using its pages to print bank deposit challans. The man identified as Naveen Kumar supplied the printed forms to a nationalised bank's branch in Mysuru's K R Mohalla.

Muslim customers at the nationalised bank were in for a shock while filling up deposit challans. On the rear side of the printed forms were phrases from the Quran. While the pages were cut to size and were printed as challans, verses from the Quran did not go unnoticed. Customers raised the issue with the bank officials immediately. On inquiry, bank officials learnt that the printing press chose to tear up many books, among which was a Quran, and use the plain side of the pages to print challans.

The move to avoid buying papers to save some money landed this printing press owner in the police station. While the bank, as well as the printing press, maintains that the mistake was inadvertent, Naveen has been arrested for hurting religious sentiments.

Irked with the bank officials for failing to realise the error, customers staged a protest demanding action against the bank officials as well. The police who arrived at the spot assured of action against those involved in the case after which the crowd dispersed.

