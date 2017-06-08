Mystery solved: When B'luru cops probed 3 murder cases as suicide for 17 years

For 16 years three cases of death were being investigated by the Bengaluru police as suicides. It has now turned out that the three cases starting from 2011 onwards were all murders planned and executed by a gang of seven.

The Bengaluru police arrested 7 persons and it was during their interrogation that it was found that the cases being probed as unnatural deaths in reality were murders.

The mystery began to unravel when the police were probing a death that took place in 2014. Shekar, Venkatesh, Kumar, Ganesha, Nagendra Kumar, Raju and Nagendra were arrested on Tuesday. After an initial round of interrogation, they confessed to the crimes committed since 2001.

In 2001, they killed one Yellappa. It was found that Venkatesh was in an illicit affair with Yellappa's wife. When he learnt about it, the gang decided to kill him. His body was found on a railway track. In 2001 after the probe, the police dismissed it as a suicide.

In 2002, the gang killed another person by the name Ramesh. This time around it was Venkatesh's wife who was having an affair with Ramesh. His body too was found on the railway track.

The final murder was in 2014. Ramesh's brother Suresh who wanted to seek out revenge tried to kill Venkatesh. He was however overpowered, strangled to death and his body was dumped on the railway track.

How the mystery unfolded?

Munirathna, Suresh's wife filed a complaint that her husband was missing. The police after an initial round of investigation found his body. They asked her to identify the body and once she confirmed that it was Suresh, a detailed probe began.

The police spoke with people who had Suresh had met before his death. This led the cops to the gang. The police say that it was difficult to conclude at first that these were cases of murder. The bodies were in a mangled state and this did not even give them an iota of suspicion.

