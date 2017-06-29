Mumbai’s CST is now remaned as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

One of Mumbai's famous landmarks, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, is now renamed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The Central government gave its nod on May 7 to the recommendations, which were unanimously passed through a resolution by the Maharashtra Assembly during its winter session in December.

Central Railway on Thursday issued notification to change the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

However, the order stated there is no change in the code name of the station which is used for booking tickets and it will remain same. i.e. CSTM.

The Shiv Sena had demanded addition of Maharaj to CST as a mark of respect to the Maratha king. The Assembly resolution had recommended adding Maharaj in the name of Chhatrapti Shivaji International Airport (CSIA). The airport was earlier known as the Sahar International Airport, while the railway station was called Victoria Terminus. They were renamed in 1995 after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance came to power in Maharashtra.

OneIndia News