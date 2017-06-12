MP govt forms committee to probe farmers' death in Mandsaur

The Madhya Pradesh Government has constituted a committee to probe the death of five farmers in Mandsaur during farmer protests.

The committee, which has been formed under retired High Court judge JK Jain, will submit its report within three-months, said reports.

While the situation has improved in Mandsaur, it continues to be tense with farmer families still agitated with the brute force that was used against them by security forces.

Last week, farmers' protest turned tragic in Mandsaur when police opened fire on protesting farmers. Five farmers died within minutes of each other.

All five farmers who were killed on June 6 were poor landless farmers and farm labourers who paid the price for an agrarian crisis.

After days of denial, the Madhya Pradesh government finally admitted that five farmers who lost their lives during agitation in Mandsaur died due to police firing. MP home Minister Bhupendra Singh, who had denied that police opened fire at farmers, on Thursday acknowledged that farmers were indeed killed in police firing.

OneIndia News