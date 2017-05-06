More sinkholes in Chennai, huge crater appears in Kilpauk

Roads in Chennai are continuing to cave in with another massive crater appearing in Kilpauk. The road is said to have caved in at around 4.30 AM on Saturday. This is the third such incident in less than a month's time. The massive crater is believed to be caused due to underground metro rail work.

The massive 4 feet wide crater appeared right in the middle of the road. No accidents were caused since the road caved in in the wee hours and was noticed by authorities. The Chennai city corporation authorities swung into action and repaired the crater following which traffic movement was allowed.

Metro rail corporation, however, denied that their construction caused the crater. The site is being inspected to identify the cause of the cave in It may be recalled that on April 9, a bus and a car were damaged after a stretch on mount road caved in due to metro rail construction.

OneIndia News