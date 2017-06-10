Monsoon 2017: June 11 weather forecast, Hyderabad will see intermittent rains

Monsoon 2017: Hyderabad would witness light to moderate showers on June 11. Also, possibilities of sunny weather can be ruled out over Delhi and adjoining areas. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai on June 11.

[Monsoon 2017: June 10 weather forecast, dry spell in Delhi to continue]

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru weather has become pleasant as Monsoon rains have begun to lash the capital city of Karnataka. As per weathermen at Skymet, these rains are not short lived, however heavy rain is not expected like the one going on over the coastal parts of Karnataka. The garden city will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 11 with maximum temperature around 26 degree Celsius with Humidity around 80 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi is once again back with dry weather making the Delhiites wait for showers to pour again. However, no downpours are anticipated to show up in Delhi and the adjoining regions on June 11. Sunny weather is exoected on June 11 with humidity around 27 percent. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 41 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad:

The city of Hyderabad has been witnessing pre-Monsoon showers since the last week. According to Skymet weather, the Telangana capital city has recorded good showers on une 9 as well which continued literally continued for the next two-three hours. Skymet Weather expects that light to moderate showers to continue for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the intensity of these rains will lessen. Hyderabad will witness scattered thunderstorms on June 11 with the maximum temperature recorded at 31 degree Celsius. Monsoon normally hits Hyderabad by June 10. However, this year, Monsoon will cover many parts of Telangana including Hyderabad by June 12.

Mumbai:

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert in Mumbai, warning 'heavy to heavy' rainfall over the next 48 hours. The warning from meteorological department comes on Saturday when Mumbai witnessed a return of full-fledged monsoon. Following a brief dry spell, monsoon returned in full force in Mumbai on Friday night. Thunderstorm is also expected over the entertainment city on June 11. The maximum temperature will be around 29 degree Celsius.



Chennai:

Chennai will witness mostly cloudy weather on June 11. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius with humidity around 49 per cent.

Stay tuned for more updates on Monsoon 2017.

For weather updates on more cities click here.

OneIndia News