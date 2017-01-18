Mera kurta phata hai: Rahul Gandhi during a rally

New Delhi, Jan 18: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi seems to amuse twitteratti often and this time he was trolled after he showed his torn kurta to the public during a rally in Rishikesh.

Gandhi, who was criticising Narendra Modi, in a bid to prove his point showed off his torn kurta and said: "He wants to replace Mahatma Gandhi but wears clothes worth Rs 15 lakh. I have my khadi kurta with a torn pocket. My kurta is torn but Modiji's kurta will never be torn." His actions won him applause from the crowd.

Gandhi raking the current khadi commission issue said that Modi was trying to put his face on everything. "I am doing politics for the poor. Modiji's photos appear with the rich people," he said.

However, Gandhi showing his torn kurta gave a chance for the twitteratti to poke fun at him. Here are some tweets:

I can buy you new Kurta! https://t.co/zNSnFZXcgz — Ashwin Mushran (@ashwinmushran) January 17, 2017

I am down with crowdfunding a kurta and shipping it to @OfficeOfRG. Who's in? https://t.co/wq43gVXm1n — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 17, 2017

He can't afford a new kurta, but a vacation abroad he can happily afford ? @OfficeOfRG #RahulGandhi drama karwalo bas😖 — Vullary (@vullary) January 16, 2017

There was a huge uproar after Modi's image appeared in the khadi commission's calendar with a chakra instead of Mahatma Gandhi's. Many criticised the PM for replacing Mahatma Gandhi's image with his in the calendar.

OneIndia News