Mera kurta phata hai: Rahul Gandhi during a rally

Rahul Gandhi during the rally said that he was doing politics for the poor whereas Modi's pictures appear with the rich.

New Delhi, Jan 18: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi seems to amuse twitteratti often and this time he was trolled after he showed his torn kurta to the public during a rally in Rishikesh.

Gandhi, who was criticising Narendra Modi, in a bid to prove his point showed off his torn kurta and said: "He wants to replace Mahatma Gandhi but wears clothes worth Rs 15 lakh. I have my khadi kurta with a torn pocket. My kurta is torn but Modiji's kurta will never be torn." His actions won him applause from the crowd.

Rahul Gandhi shows his torn kurta during rally

Gandhi raking the current khadi commission issue said that Modi was trying to put his face on everything. "I am doing politics for the poor. Modiji's photos appear with the rich people," he said.

However, Gandhi showing his torn kurta gave a chance for the twitteratti to poke fun at him. Here are some tweets:

There was a huge uproar after Modi's image appeared in the khadi commission's calendar with a chakra instead of Mahatma Gandhi's. Many criticised the PM for replacing Mahatma Gandhi's image with his in the calendar.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 18, 2017, 12:31 [IST]
