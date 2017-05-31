Asserting that his government will support any initiative for amicable solution of the Ramjanmabhoomi issue by means of dialogue, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that many Muslim groups want the disputed land in Ayodhya to be handed over to Hindus.

Speaking in Ayodhya, he said this was the right to hold dialogue as even the Supreme Court has advised it. Adityanath called for a 'new beginning' to end decades old dispute.

Bahut acha laga,Lucknow mein kai Muslim sangathano ne Ayodhya mein Ram janm bhoomi Hindu samaj ko saupne ki vakalat ki hai: UP CM in Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/GPcHoZU3fP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2017

Ayodhya mein Shri Ram janmbhoomi ke vivad ka baat-cheet ke madhyam se dono paksh samadhan ka marg nikal sake to sarkar apke sth khadi hai-CM pic.twitter.com/y9QtX6CeBV — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2017

Adityanath visited Ayodhya on Wednesday to offer prayers at the makeshift Ram temple at the disputed Ram Janmbhoomi- Babri Masjid site.

Adityanath's visit to Ayodhya comes a day after a special CBI court in Lucknow charged top BJP leaders, including veterans LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Union Minister Uma Bharti, with criminal conspiracy to demolish the 16th century Babri mosque in 1992.

The UP CM also said that Rs 350 crores would be spent towards developing Ayodhya, adding that LED lamps would be installed throughout the city.

Earlier on Tuesday, a bench of Lucknow Court on charged the BJP leaders with conspiracy to demolish the 16th century Babri Masjid and construct a Ram Mandir in place of it. The volunteers who took part in this movement in the December 1992, destroyed major parts of the Babri Mosque in Ayodhya.

OneIndia News