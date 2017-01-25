Manipur: Two ex-Congress MLAs join BJP

Both legislators had submitted their resignation letters to party president TN Haokip as well as to the speaker on Monday.

Two Manipur MLAs, who had resigned from the Congress party on Monday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday ahead of the assembly polls in the state. Former TMC MP Kim Gangte has also joined the BJP.

Congress legislators Nemcha Kipgen and Vungzagin Valte had submitted their resignation letters to party president TN Haokip as well as to speaker Th Lokeshwor on Monday

With the resignation, the strength of Congress went down to 45 seats in the 60-member Manipur assembly. Kipgen was elected in the last assembly polls from Kangpokpi constituency. Valte was MLA representing Thanlon assembly constituency.

File Photo of Manipur Congress leaders

Last year, three veteran Congress heavyweights N Biren, Y Erabot and Francis Ngajokpa had resigned and joined the BJP.

Elections for the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held in two phases, on March 4 and March 8.

