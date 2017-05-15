Man arrested for enrolling Osama Bin Laden's name in Aadhaar card

A 35-year-old man from Rajsthan was detained for attempting to make an Aadhaar card for slain al-Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden of Bhilwara district in Rajasthan.

According to reports by TOI, Saddam Mansuri who runs an Aadhaar registration centre tried to create an Aadhaar card by using Laden's name and address but the enrolment application had no thumb impression or iris scan. But the officials found errors and filed a complaint against the operator.

It is learnt that Mansuri had uploaded a blurred photograph of Laden and entered Bhilwara as Laden's address. However, the reports said that police have booked a case against Mansuri under relevant sections of IT Act and are awaiting documentary evidence from the IT department after which they will start investigating the case.

