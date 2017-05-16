Major fire at Kochi mall triggers panic, hundreds evacuated

Thick smokes engulfed the Oberon Mall in Kochi after a fire broke out on the fourth floor. Hundreds of people were evacuated swiftly as a fire was reported from the floor comprising a food court. The massive fire is said to have gutted the food court completely.

People at the mall including those at movies halls inside the multiplex were rushed out even as fire and emergency service personnel were pressed into action. No casualties were reported immediately and hundreds were evacuated to safety within minutes.

It is suspected that the fire broke out from the kitchen of one of the outlets in the food court and spread fast. Mall staff asked for immediate evacuation after the fire was spotted. Emergency doors were thrown open and a crowd had gathered outside the mall with thick smoke emanating. The massive fire and the thick smoke made things difficult for fire safety personnel who ultimately succeeded in dousing the fire.

The fire broke out at around 12 noon when the number of visitors was relatively less.

OneIndia News