Maha Assembly to begin 3-day session on GST Bill today

Mumbai, May 20: After as many as 10 states had passed the Goods and Services Tax Bill, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will hold a special three-day session to the GST Bill.

During the session, the legislature will pass three bills with the main 116-page State Goods and Services Tax Act, a bill which is related to the compensation to local authorities and a bill on to the existing laws that are to be repealed when the SGST comes into effect from July 1.

Reports said that it is for the first time that the Legislature will have a sitting on May 21.

According to reports from Vidhan Sabha, the main SGST bill will be first tabled in the House for debate and passage on May 20 and on the same day, the Legislative council will debate on the same later in the afternoon.

Reports said that it depends on the state Legislature whether to adopt both the main GST and compensation bill together or separately for debate and passage.

The main GST bill will seek to confer power upon the state to levy the tax on supply of goods and services or both which takes place within the state.

Reports also said that the bill shall empower the state to levy taxes on all intra-state supplies of goods and services or the both, except on supply of alcoholic liquor for human consumption, at a rate to be issued not exceeding 20 per cent.

Similarly the third bill deals with the state Acts to be repealed with the passage of SGST Act 2017. These include Betting Tax Act-1925, Purchase Tax on Sugarcane Act-1962, Advertisements Tax Act-1967, Forest Development-- Tax on sale of Forest Produce by Government or Forest Development corporation Act-1983, Tax on luxuries Act-1987, Tax on Entry of Motor Vehicle into Local Areas Act-1987, Tax on Entry of Goods into Local Areas Act-2002 and State Tax on Lotteries Act-2006.

On April 6, the GST bills was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The GST Bills comprises of four bills -- Central Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Integrated Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, Union Territory Goods and Services Tax Bill 2017, and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to the States) Bill 2017. The Union Cabinet approved the four GST-related Bills on March 20.

OneIndia News