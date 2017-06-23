Khoob Padho Aage Badho, Yogi govt’s campaign to ensure 100% enrollment in schools

Lucknow, June 23: In order to provide education to all the children in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state is all set to start its latest campaign-- 'Khoob Padho Aage Badho' (Study Well March Ahead).

The campaign will start from July 1 and will end on July 15. As a part of the campaign, students up to Class VIII will be given free uniforms, shoes, socks, school bags and books.

Announcing about the latest initiative, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said, "No child in UP should be deprived from going to school. The government will undertake this massive exercise in the form of a campaign where all children will be enrolled in our schools."

The CM made the announcement during the felicitation ceremony of Class X and XII toppers in Lucknow.

Adityanath said, "All government students will get free uniform, shoes, socks, books and bags in July. I believe there is no one who lacks talent. If anyone is unfit to do anything, it means there is no proper guidance. And it is here that teachers and parents play a major role."

He added that the government was working towards creating a positive academic environment in the state.

"Under the campaign, basic education officials in each district have been asked to motivate the community in general, and parents, in specific, to ensure each enrolled child in the village attends the school. The project committee constituted at district level should meet immediately and chalk out a detailed plan to ensure every child is enrolled.

Basic education officials and district officers should seek support of their local MP, MLA, president of zila panchayat and its members in spreading awareness on importance of attending school," reads the advisory.

Across the state, rallies, fests, 'prabhat-pheris' and cultural events, will be hosted to focus on the need for sending children to schools. The shiksha mitras (education friends) will launch door-to-door campaigns convincing families to send their kids to school every day.

The entire campaign will end on July 15.

As per the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), UP has the highest number of children--5.3 per cent--who are out of school in India.

OneIndia News