Kerala: Priest arrested on charges of sexually abusing a minor

A priest was taken into custody in Kochi, Kerala, on charges of sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy on Sunday, said reports. Father Basil Kuriakose, 65, the principal of David International School, was arrested under section 377 of the IPC and relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Kerala: Father Basil Kuriyakose, Principal of Kings David Int'l School arrested yesterday under sec 377 IPC, sent to 14 day police custody. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 2, 2017

Kuriakose, said to have committed the crime on the night of December 21, was taken into custody following a complaint by victim's mother.

According to reports, the boy first narrated the incident to his brother, who then informed his mother.

OneIndia News