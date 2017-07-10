Kerala govt drawing up program to provide shelter to urban homeless

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 10: Homeless poor, wandering and sleeping in city streets, will soon get a shelter in Kerala, with the state government drawing up a sustainable housing programme for them.

As a prelude to the launch of the housing scheme, the all-women self-help group, Kudumabshree would conduct a survey of the shelterless poor living in urban areas of the state on July 15.

Sustainable shelter homes would be built in each urban centre across the state, according to the number of homeless identified in the survey, Kudumbashree Executive Director S Harikishore said.

These round-the-clock shelter homes would provide adequate security, sanitation facilities and drinking water for the homeless people, he said. The 'Shelter for Urban Homeless' scheme is being implemented as part of the National Urban Livelihood Mission and Kudumbashree is the nodal agency of the programme in the state.

A pilot survey, conducted in selected urban centres of the state recently, identified over 250 homeless people, he said adding that a detailed survey plan would be prepared incorporating these details.

A discussion with police personnel, night vendors, night security men and drivers of night service autos and taxies would be conducted to find out the deserved beneficiaries, he said.

A team, comprising members of the National Urban Livelihood Mission, corporation, municipality, health department and the police, would conduct the survey. Each team would comprise at least three members, Kudumbashree sources added.

PTI