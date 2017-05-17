Kashmir: Know how posters of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen fanning students’ protests

Since Monday, Kashmir is once again boiling as clashes between students and security forces broke out in various parts of the Valley. In fact, on Tuesday, 18 students were injured when police resorted to baton-charge, teargas shelling and pellet firing to break up student protests in Pattan area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, say local media reports.

Reports indicate that terror outfit, Hizbul Mujahideen, has pasted posters in parts of Kashmir, urging students to protest.

"Posters urging students to stage protest after morning prayers were seen pasted on the walls near the educational institutions in Pattan town on Tuesday. The posters carried the symbol of militant outfit Hizbul-Mujahideen," witnesses told Greater Kashmir.

Students-led protests were reported from Pattan, Old Srinagar, Hajin, Pulwana, Budgam and Srinagar, to name a few places on Monday and Tuesday.

Here we bring you a few images from students' protests in the Valley...

Oh boy! Don’t be stubborn Police detains a protesting student during fresh clashes which erupted across the Valley in Srinagar on Tuesday. Stone pelters of Kashmir Students pelt stones on police during fresh clashes which erupted across the Valley in Srinagar on Tuesday. Girls at the forefront Female students participate in the protest. Masked protesters Students conceal their identity as they pelt stones on security personnel. Smoking anger Students amid tear-smoke, throw stones on police during a clash at SP College in Srinagar on Monday.

OneIndia News