Kashmir, Kashmiris, Kashmiriyat all belong to India: Rajnath Singh

Meerut, May 30: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the government was making efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue at the earliest, and asserted that Kashmir, Kashmiri and Kashmiriyat belonged to India.

Those who make attempts to hurt the pride of jawans also need to be taught a lesson, Singh said during an event at Subharti University on Delhi-Dehradun highway.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the 20- nation grouping B20 that India was fighting corruption and terrorism. In such a condition if they do not provide India with details of Indians who have bank accounts overseas then it would be difficult to check graft, Modi had told B20 leader, Singh said.

"As a result, India now has access to information from foreign countries because of which Indian government would be able to seize black money," he said.

On purported video clips of Pakistan killing two Indian soldiers, the home minister said that the defence forces have several times responded to such provocations and the surgical strikes were one of them. The senior BJP leader also termed the three-year term of his party-led NDA government as successful.

In his 47-minute address, he touched upon issues including demonetisation, farmers issues, corruption, economy, foreign policy, among others.

PTI