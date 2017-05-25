Karnataka CET 2017 results: KEA decides to postpone announcement

The Karnataka Examination authority has decided to postpone the announcement of results for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2017. Nearly two lakh students will be affected by this decision. KEA has decided to postpone the announcement of results owing to delay in declaration of class 12 Central Board of Secondary Education and Indian School Certificate examinations.

CET rankings that were scheduled to be announced on Saturday will now be released only after CBSE and ISC examination results are declared. About 1.8 lakh candidates have appeared for CET, a qualifying exam in the state for admissions to engineering, agriculture and AYUSH courses.

Sources in the KEA said CET rankings, which were scheduled to be announced on Saturday, would now be released only after the CBSE and the ISC exam results are out. Around 1.8 lakh candidates have written the test for admissions to engineering, agriculture, and AYUSH courses. With NEET being introduced for medical and dental courses, CET will now qualify candidates for engineering and allied courses.

Officials of the Karnataka Examination authority claimed that every year, CET results were announced without waiting for CBSE and ICS results but with NEET things have changed. As admissions to medical courses are based on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test it has been decided to wait for the CBSE and the ISC results. KEA claims that it will require less than a day to compute CET results once the Class 12 marks are announced.

As per the calendar of events, NEET results are scheduled to be announced on June 8, however, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ordered an interim stay. Petitions against NEET have been filed in multiple courts across the country. Students are currently uncertain of when the results of NEET is likely to be announced.

This academic year, the CBSE and the ISC exams were postponed because of Legislative Assembly elections in five States. With the Delhi High Court refusing to allow the CBSE to withdraw its moderation policy for the exams held this year, there has been a further delay in announcing the results.

OneIndia News