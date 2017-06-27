Jharkhand ministers turn ‘students’ to pick up best leadership skills at IIM-A

Ranchi, June 27: How many times have you seen our politicians attending schools to hone their skills? Not often, for sure. But Jharkhand ministers seem keen to learn best of leadership skills to rule the state more efficiently.

Thus the premier Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, is hosting a group of 'VIP' students at its campus since Monday. The entire cabinet of Jharkhand, except for Chief Minister Raghubar Das and his cabinet colleague and agriculture minister Randhir Kumar Singh, is currently attending a three-day-long leadership development programme at IIM-A.

The BJP-ruled state has an 11-member cabinet, out of which nine have literally turned into students at the best B-school in the country. At the end of the programme, all the ministers will earn a certificate each for successful completion of the short course.

The idea of sending ministers to IIM-A was mooted by the CM. However, nobody knows why he himself bunked the classes.

Although the state has its own IIM in the capital city Ranchi, the CM decided to send the ministers to IIM-A. Explaining the reason behind the decision, CM's secretary Sunil Barnwal said IIM-A was known for expertise in leadership development trainings.

"Since we are training political executives, the best B-school in the particular field has been engaged," he was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

On their first day at the B-school, the ministers attended three sessions inside a classroom. Like a regular school, the 'VIP' students also got a lunch break after their second class to re-energize themselves for the third session.

Most of the ministers got nostalgic and recalled their children and teenage memories after attending classes at the B-school.

Talking about his B-school experience, urban development minister CP Singh said it was a unique experience. "Our teacher, instead of delivering long lectures or giving lengthy notes, explained through simple examples how to make optimum use of available resources with minimum investments," Singh told The Telegraph.

The ministers also shared what they learnt in their classroom.

"We were told about (British explorer) Ernest Shackleton's expeditions to the South Pole in the early 20th century. For me, Shackleton's leadership skills, presence of mind and patience amid odds were eye-openers. I strongly feel this type of training programme or refresher course should be held for all types of public servants regularly," Singh opined.

Tourism minister Amar Kumar Bauri said this training would help them effectively execute various new welfare and development schemes for the rest of their term. "Today, we had three sessions. I realised collective leadership is one of our grey areas," he said.

OneIndia News