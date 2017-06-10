Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2017 on June 15, how to check

The Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2017 is likely to be declared on June 15. The results will be available on the official website of the board once declared.

The results will be declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Board conducted the Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12 Intermediate examinations from 18 February 2017 and ended on 9 March 2017. The results once declared will be available on jac.nic.in.

How to check Jharkhand Board JAC Class 12 Arts Result 2017:

Log on to jac.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

OneIndia News