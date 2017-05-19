Jaitley tells Army to give befitting response to any misadventure by enemy

Arun Jaitley has asked the Army to remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border.

Union Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Friday had a meeting with senior commanders and troops at a forward post along LoC, and reviewed security situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaitley on Thursday took stock of the preparedness of the Indian Army in the wake of increased ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Jaitley said,''Aggressive domination and readiness of troops for befitting response to any misadventure by enemy is very satisfying.''

He also urged all soldiers to continue the good job being done and ensure safety of the innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements.

According to sources, the pakistani troops were involved in 67 ceasefire violations in the first four months of 2017, with maximum of 26 incidents reported in April, according to Army sources.

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 13:22 [IST]
