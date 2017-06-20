JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2017 to be declared today at this time, how to check

The JAC Class 12th Arts Result 2017 will be declared today. The results will be available on the official website of the board once declared. The results are expected at around 2.30 pm on June 20.

The results will be declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The Jharkhand Academic Council JAC Board conducted the Jharkhand Intermediate Class 12 Intermediate examinations from 18 February 2017 and ended on 9 March 2017. The results once declared will be available on jac.nic.in.

How to check JAC Class 12the Arts Result 2017

Log on to jac.nic.in

Click on result link

Enter roll number and date of birth

Submit

View result

Download

Take a printout

