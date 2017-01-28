J&K: Avalanche hits army post in Kupwara district

Kupwara, Jan 28: Five army personnel were hit by avalanche that struck Army post in Kupwara district on Saturday. According to sources, the rescue operations by Army is underway.

Earlier today, authoritites issued an avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region and also advised people living there not to venture out of their homes till the warnings were withdrawn.

Twenty one people, including 15 army soldiers, died in snow-triggered tragedies, including avalanches, roof collapses etc since Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir. The weather office said the minimum temperature on Saturday here was 0.8 degrees Celsius.



OneIndia News