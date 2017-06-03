Infiltration down by 45 % after surgical strikes: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said infiltration from Pakistan is down by 45 per cent in six months after surgical strikes.

Rajnath Singh told media that as compared to corresponding period previous year infiltration from Pakistan is down by 45 per cent.

On NIA's raids on 23 places in Kashmir and Delhi over terror funding to separatists, Singh said, National Investigation Agency is an autonomous investigating body and further he did not comment on the issue of raid.

'NIA is an autonomous investigating body, doing what they are doing, don't want to comment on that,' said Singh.

On ISIS in presence in India, Rajnath said, " Despite having a large Muslim population, ISIS has been unable to establish a hold in India.' 'We have been successful in nabbing more than 90 ISIS sympathizers, ' he added.

He further stated that there has been a 65% increase in the elimination of Left Wing Extremists cadre and 185% increase in their surrender.

OneIndia News