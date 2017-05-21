India lost both money and case after appointing Pak's ICJ lawyer

On Saturday several media outlets reported how the UPA had appointed Khawar Qureshi, Pakistan's ICJ lawyer in Kulbhushan Jadhav case to defend India in the Dabhol power project case. Qureshi's arguments before the International Court of Justice was rejected and a stay on the execution as sought by India was granted.

Over a decade back. India was forced to face arbitration at an international tribunal in the US initiated by Enron over the closure of Dabhol power project.

Salve who had quit as solicitor general of India in November 2002, was retained as India's counsel at the arbitration tribunal. To manage the highstake arbitration over Dabhol against Enron, the government chose Fox and Mandal law firm.

Salve who was told about this decision said that he would continue to charge a concessional fee to continue arguing in the case.

However Fox and Mandal was informed by the government to hire Khawar Qureshi. India lost both the case and also plenty of money to Qureshi which was paid as legal fees.

OneIndia News