India emerges as top trusted government in the world: Report

New Delhi, July 14: Trust in government is vitally important. It serves as a driving force for a country's economic development, makes governmental decisions more effective and leads to greater compliance with regulations and the tax system. According to the latest edition of the OECD's Government at a Glance report, India has emerged as the most trusted nation with 73 per cent people voting for the current government.

While Modi government has the confidence of 73 per cent Indians, the highest in the world, Greece stands last with 13 per cent.

India on top

According to a Forbes report: "With 73 per cent, India was at the very top of the governmental confidence league while Canada also had higher than average confidence levels at 62 percent."

With 73 percent, India tops the Forbes list of countries with the most confidence/trust in their Government.

The survey findings could also be an indicator of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as also reflected in his decisive electoral victory during 2014 relative to the leaders in other countries as the report mentions that there is preliminary evidence to suggest that citizens' trust in government reflects primarily their approval of their country's leadership.

It could also be an indication that Modi is set to return to power for a second term in 2019. However, there is a lot of time between then and now, and a lot can happen in that time.

The OECD survey result can also be seen as the people's support towards schemes that the NDA government has either introduced, revamped or revived. It could also be the result of no scam coming to light so far under the Modi regime.

Other countries

Canadian government headed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which has the confidence of 62 per cent citizens. Turkey, in third place with 58 per cent of the populace placing its trust in the Erdogan government. Russia and Germany rounded off the top 5, with confidence levels at 58 per cent and 55 per cent respectively.

On the other hand, the United States government led by President Donald Trump secured only 30 per cent of the peoples' confidence. In the United Kingdom, which is in the midst of a bitter 'Brexit' following a divisive referendum last year, trust in the Theresa May government stands at 41 per cent.

The recent impeachment of President has reduced confidence in the South Korean government to 25 per cent. Greece with 13 per cent of the people's confidence is at the bottom of the table.

The survey is generally conducted to test check peoples trust level on their government. Whether they consider their government stable and reliable.

