Income tax raids at BJP MP Siddeshwara's properties in Karnataka

Officials of the Income Tax department raided residence and properties belonging to BJP MP G M Siddeshwara in Chitradurga on Thursday. Searches are being carried out at the residences of Siddeshwara who is the former minister of state for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and civil aviation.

Raids are being carried out in Davangere and Chitradurga on properties belonging to BJP MP. Officials who arrived at the G M Souharda Pattina Sahakari Niyamita owned by Siddeshwara are in the process of verifying documents. Searches are also being conducted in offices at Davangere and properties including residence in Bhimasamudra of Chitradurga district.

In April 2015, Siddeshwara's brother was arrested by SIT of the Karnataka Lokayukta for allegedly exporting iron ore illegally. Siddeshwara's brother, G M Lingaraju's company GEM Laboratories Pvt Limited was accused of exporting iron ore stock illegally resulting in losses to the state exchequer. Incidentally, the BJP MP owns stakes in the company run by his brother.

OneIndia News