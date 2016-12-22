In Pics: Two poverty stricken women take care of over 100 animals in Kottayam

Dogs are saviours for these women:

Amminiamma, a 70-year-old widow, has witnessed the slaying of stray dogs over the years. Recalling her old days, Amminiamma said, "Nobody raised any questions when the dogs were beaten to death." Her only regret is that now she wouldn't be able to feed these animals. Amminiamma currently lives along with her daughter and son. Her daughter helps Amminiamma in looking after animals and his son is suffering from cancer.

Ayesha, 48, lives with two daughters and two grandchildren. Ayesha's husband committed suicide earlier this year. She has been adopting stray animals for 18 years and has more than 50 animals in her care. According to Ayesha, "Animals are more caring and protective than humans."