In Pics: Two poverty stricken women take care of over 100 animals in Kottayam

Two women Amminiamma and Ayesha, who have been taking care of hundreds of animals in Kerala's Kottayam area, are now looking for a shelter since their house will be bulldozed as part of road expansion and bridge construction work.
The government had asked these two women, who have been working at separate government-owned sites in Kodimatha in the Kottayam district, to look for shelters.
A Campaign launched for Amminiamma and Ayesha
Friends of Animals, an NGO in Kottayam, has launched a campaign to raise funds for these women so that they may be able to buy a plot to continue their work with the animals. So far, they have managed to raise only 18 per cent of the total amount.
A Fundraising Video By NGO:
In a Facebook video, posted by the NGO, actor and former Miss Kerala Ranjini Haridas, an active animal rights campaigner, has campaigned to raise funds so that the two women are able to live under better conditions.
Dogs are saviours for these women:
Amminiamma, a 70-year-old widow, has witnessed the slaying of stray dogs over the years. Recalling her old days, Amminiamma said, "Nobody raised any questions when the dogs were beaten to death." Her only regret is that now she wouldn't be able to feed these animals. Amminiamma currently lives along with her daughter and son. Her daughter helps Amminiamma in looking after animals and his son is suffering from cancer.
Ayesha, 48, lives with two daughters and two grandchildren. Ayesha's husband committed suicide earlier this year. She has been adopting stray animals for 18 years and has more than 50 animals in her care. According to Ayesha, "Animals are more caring and protective than humans."
When Stray Dogs found a Home
These two women have set an example for those who think less of animals. Living on small measures over the years, they have accommodated close to 100 dogs and have been feeding them. Their only hope now is to get a new land so that it is sufficient enough to accommodate their dogs.