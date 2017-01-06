In Pics: Modi's demonetisation initiative to feature on during Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 06: This time during January 26 Republic day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation move and his initiative towards making Digital India will be featured.
Highlights of the Republic Day parade
Cashless transactions through UPI and Bhim App will be the highlights of Republic Day live presentation this year. And special forces of the army will not be a part of the parade this year.
Photo caption: The tableau of Drinking Water and Sanitation on display during the 67th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. PTI
Tableaus to display this year
After many years, tableaus from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will also be represented at the prestigious parade during this Republic Day. The Delhi tableau will display a theme of education and schooling.
Photo caption: A tableau of Uttarakhand during the 67th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
Who will be the Chief Guest
Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi will be the Chief Guest of 68th Republic Day and about 40 soldiers from the UAE army will also march down Rajpath during the Republic Day.
Photo caption: A view of the 67th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI
French soldiers march during Republic Day
Last year, French President Francois Hollande was the chief guestand it was the first time a foreign army took part along with Indian troops during Republic Day.
Photo caption: The contingent of French Army marching past during the 67th Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi. PTI