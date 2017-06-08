If agriculture goes wrong, nothing will go right: Father of Green Revolution, Swaminathan

Amidst all the farmer protests in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, the father of the Green Revolution, M S Swaminathan said that if agriculture goes wrong, nothing will go right.

"Need serious attention to their long-term economic viability," he posted on Twitter. He also said that if the government did not take care of the farmers, everything would go wrong.

If agriculture goes wrong, nothing else will go right. That's why ministry of agriculture should make farmers' well-being centre of all programmes and policies, he said. He also said that it was time for the recommendations of the National Commission of Farmers to be implemented.

Here is what Swaminathan had to say:

If agriculture goes wrong nothing else will go right. That's why ‪@AgriGoI‬ should make farmers' wellbeing centre of all programmes & policies.

It's time that recommendations of the National Commission on ‪#Farmers‬, particularly in the chapter on 'Farmers of the 21stC' are implemented.

The agrarian crisis affecting small & marginal ‪#farmers‬ in many states is mainly due to unfavourable cost-risk & return structure of farming.

Low productivity & market volatility addressed through loan waivers give short-term relief to farmers not long-term viability of agriculture.

‪Answers to the ‪#agriculture‬ distress are in enhancing small farm productivity & ensuring adequate public ‪#procurement‬ at remunerative prices‬.

‪The National Commission on ‪#Farmers‬ recommends methods to give power of scale to small producers at production & post-harvest farming stages‬.

The Farmers Commission also recommended procurement price of C2 + 50% formulated after discussion with farmers in all parts of India.

There is widespread demand among farmers that the Farmers' Commission recommendations be implemented without further delay.

‪Long-term solutions are important to ensure that farming remains an occupation of choice among majority of our country's rural population‬.

‪Sad that farmers who sustain life have to agitate for demands & livelihood. Need serious attention to their long-term economic viability.

