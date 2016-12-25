Hyderabad: Duo accused of firing at a bank CEO nabbed

Hyderabad, Dec 25: The police on Sunday arrested two persons in connection with the firing on the Chief Executive Officer of a private bank in Hyderabad last week, ending a multi -state search for the suspects. Ten police teams were tracking the accused Shaik Abdul Raheem and E Naresh while they were on the run in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala since December 18.

One of the teams arrested the duo from Secunderabad railway station, Hyderabad Police Commissioner M Mahendar Reddy told reporters.

KBS Local Area Bank Ltd CEO Manmath Dalai was shot at allegedly by Raheem on December 18 at his house in Masab Tank area here during a robbery attempt. Armed with a country-made revolver, Raheem demanded money from the victim and during exchange of words, the accused fired two shots with one of the bullets hitting Dalai's thigh, he said.

"On December 17, Raheem and Naresh went to KBS Bank's Madhapur branch here to withdraw money. When the bank manager asked for PAN card and photograph from Naresh he gave reference of his cousin Srihari, who earlier worked as a car driver with the bank's CEO. The bank manager subsequently allowed Naresh to withdraw Rs 2,000," he said.

On the same day, while consuming liquor Raheem and Naresh discussed about the demonetisation move and involvement of bank officials in exchange of old currency notes. They thought bank officials keep huge amount of new currency at their homes and then planned to commit robbery at the house of Dalai, the Commissioner said.

"Naresh and Raheem initially went to the corporate office of the bank and found it to be locked. Later both went to the CEO's house where Naresh dropped Raheem, who entered his apartment," Reddy said.

Police said Raheem had bought the country-made firearm and bullets used in the crime from Bihar in the third week of November . Further probe is on.

