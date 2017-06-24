HR Manager abuses delivery boy; says 'Kannadigas are lazy people'

The Bengaluru police arrested the HR manager of a private firm based on a complaint filed by food delivery boy, who alleged that the HR abused 'Kannadigas' and made anti-Kannada statements for the late delivery.

In his complaint to the police, Anil, who is employed with Swiggy, alleged that Sathvik Sachar called Kannadigas "lazy people".

Anil said that though he delivered the food within seven minutes after the order, Sachar was not ready to accept his explanation for the delay. When Anil spoke in Kannada, Sachar reportedly told him 'don't use your dirty language'. Anil said he could not tolerate the abuse against Kannada and Kannadigas and filed a complaint. He filed the complaint with the help of pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

Sachar was arrested under sections 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 153A (promoting enmity). He was later released on bail, reports CNN-News18.

Vatal Nagaraj said that he appreciated Anil for filing the complaint, also he issued a call for All Kannada organisations to come together to counter the anti-Kannada sentiment growing in the state.