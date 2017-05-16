If faith of Hindus on Ram can't be questioned, how can validity of triple talaq be challenged: Sibal

"If both marriage and divorce are contracts then why should others have a problem with triple talaq especially when it is a practise of 1,400 years?". Sibal was arguing on behalf of the All India Muslims Personal Law Board which had opposed the striking down of triple talaq. A five judge Bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of triple talaq.

Sibal went on to state that the practice of triple talaq has been observed for the past 1,400 years. Who are we to question it as un-Islamic, he asked. Sibal then sought to know what would happen if the Parliament did not come up with a divorce law for Muslims. Sibal was referring to the AG's statement in the court on Monday where he assured that a new divorce law for Muslims would be in place, if triple talaq is struck down.

Sibal also went on to state that family and social norms could never be tested with touchstone of constitutional morality, a ground Centre had argued vociferously. he even said that if Hindus believe Lord Ram was born in Ayodhya, then this faith cannot be questioned on the ground of constitutional validity. If faith of Hindus about Ram's birth cannot be questioned then triple talaq is a matter of faith for Muslims.

OneIndia News