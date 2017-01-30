How an Indian spy helped Pak gain operational advantage during war

New Delhi, Jan 30: The documents are classified and Pakistan can carry out corrective deployment to gain operational advantage during war. This information can be useful to an enemy country that is planning its operations against India, a report sent out by an Indian spy to Pakistan reads.

The report is quoted by the Crime Branch of the Delhi police which probed an espionage case in which a Pakistan High Commission staffer was involved. Mehmood Akthar, the staffer was declared persona non grata and sent back to Pakistan as he enjoyed diplomatic immunity.

Investigations led to the arrest of four persons including one Farhat Khan, who was the personal assistant to Samajwadi Party MP, Munawwar Salim. The crime branch in its chargesheet alleged that Khan misused the MP's office to procure sensitive documents.

It was learnt during investigations that documents such as "fire plan of the Army," were procured and handed over to Akthar. Further details on the position of surface to air missiles and also deployment of the armed forces in Sir Creek were also shared.

In its chargesheet the crime branch has named Indian agents, Maulana Ramzan Khan, Farhat Khan, Soheb Hussain and Subhash Jangir. Akthar was, however, not named in the chargesheet as he enjoyed diplomatic immunity. All the accused persons have been charged under Sections 3 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act and also under the Indian Penal Code for criminal conspiracy.

