Haryana govt's Rs 51 lakh assistance to Dera Sacha Sauda withdrawn

Chandigarh, Sep 15: In the wake of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in rape cases, Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma has withdrawn the Rs 51 lakh assistance announced by him to the Dera Sacha Sauda.

In a statement, Sharma said the announcement to give Rs 51 lakh out of his discretionary funds to 'Khel Gaon' of Dera Sacha Sauda, Sirsa, stands withdrawn, keeping in view the verdict delivered by the CBI court in the matter of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on August 25.

The minister had announced the assistance during his visit to the Dera headquarters at Sirsa on August 16 during Ram Rahim's week-long birthday celebrations.

A CBI special court on Saturday will hear two murder cases against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Ram Rahim Singh will appear before the court through video conferencing from the Rohtak jail where is lodged after being sentenced to 20 years in prison in two rape cases.

PTI