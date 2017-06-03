Haryana cop opens fire, injures toll-booth employee for asking fee

Shimla, Jun 2: A toll-booth employee was injured after he was shot at by a policeman of the Haryana Crime Branch at Gara Maur on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, police said.

The incident took place on the Kiratpur-Manali road when a car ferrying six policemen from Gurgaon to Kullu skipped a toll-booth barrier without paying the fee, police said.

The booth's employees stopped the vehicle by putting up a barricade, they said. The cops allegedly abused the employees which led to a scuffle between them, police said.

"One of the policemen opened fire, injuring one Ranvir.

He was rushed to a hospital in Nalagarh from where doctors referred him to the PGI hospital in Chandigarh," a police source said.

"Four out of six policemen have been nabbed from Punjab's Maura village. Two others are still at large," SP Bilaspur Rahul Nath said.

"The cop who fired with his service revolver at Ranvir is yet to be identified," he said.

PTI