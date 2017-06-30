GST offer on bikes: Should you book today or wait? Check rates here

The GST is set to roll out today at mid-night and the nation will usher in the new tax regime from July 1 onwards. With rates set to change on various commodities, several companies have provided several offers for their customers. There is a huge demand for vehicles as the industry is expecting hikes and cuts after GST sets in.

Small cars are likely to carry price tags a bit bigger post-GST while price cuts on luxury cars and SUVs are being expected. Motorcycles too will be priced lower after GST rolls in. Motorcycles only with displacement under 350 cc will be eligible for this price cut.

Several two-wheeler brands have extended pre-GST benefits to the customers. The big question is whether you should buy a bike at a discounted rate today or wait for GST rolls in.

There will be price cuts for sure, but then the insurance would be higher. The final rate of taxes and other terms are yet to be specified by the government. The auto industry however expects that the overall tax on motorcycles will come down.

Bajaj Auto was the first motorcycle brand to announce GST benefits. The company said that the maximum discount would be extended up to Rs 4,500 and that the exact amount of discount on a motorcycle would depend on the model and the state of purchase. The discounts would be applicable for bookings made between June 14 to 30th.

Discounts on motorcycles:

GST discount on Pulsar RS 200 is Rs 2,700.

Pulsar 220 discount: Rs 200.

Avenger 220: Rs 1,800.

( rates will vary from state to state)

