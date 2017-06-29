GST: Fresh rate cards await customers at hotels across the country starting July 1

What you are likely to pay

Despite being categorised under four different slabs, hotels have the discretion to decide rates of food items. While small hotels that fall under the 5 percent slab may not affect any change in prices. Non AC hotels under the 12 percent slab currently pay 4 percent tax in Bengaluru but from July 1, they are expected to pay 12 percent. Every dish you order from a non A/C restaurant will cost you 6 to 8 percent more. While the restaurants will pay their regular 4 percent in tax, the difference amount will be passed on to the customer.

"Hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru currently pay a tax of 4 percent from declared turnover. With GST, customers will have to bear the burden. Every component has to be shown in individual bills and hence has to be collected. There is no choice," said Subramanium Holla, Secretary of Bruhat Bengaluru Hotel Association.

In mid-level A/C restaurants, customers will now have to pay 12 to 16 percent extra on each order. Incidentally, if you walk into a star hotel's restaurant, you will have to pay less, at least 4 percent less than what you paid earlier.