Govt officials thrash man to death for objecting to photographing women defecating in open

Five officials of the Pratapgarh municipal council allegedly beat a man to death for preventing them from taking photographs of women defecating in the open, said reports.

55-year-old social worker, Zafar Khan, was thrashed by the government officials who wanted to take pictures of defecating in the open to shame people. Khan has reportedly stopped them from taking pictures when they assaulted him.

The led to a protest outside hospital's mortuary where Khan's body was kept. The protestors, including Khan's family members, demanded the arrest of municipal council's commissioner. They also sought compensation for his death and did not allow the hospital to conduct an autopsy.

The police have registered a case of murder against the five officials, said reports.

Some minority organisations also tried to give a communal colour to the entire incident with Jamat-e-Islam-e-Hind saying that the administration was trying to hush up the matter.

OneIndia News