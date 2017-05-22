Ghar Wapsi: 22 Muslims convert into Hinduism in Faizabad, UP

Lucknow, May 22: At least 22 Muslim people, including women and children, got converted into Hinduism in Faizabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday, reported ANI. Those who accepted Hindu religion, following proper rituals and tradition, belong to Ambedkar Nagar district in Faizabad.

It is said that all those who decided to get converted trace their ancestry to Hinduism only. In fact, around 25 years ago their families adopted Islam.

ANI reported that the entire 'ghar wapsi' ceremony was done in a very secretive manner at an Aryasamaj Temple in Faizabad to avoid any controversy. Kailash Chandra Srivastava of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh performed the process of conversion of the 22 Muslims.

Srivastava clarified that it was not a forced conversion ceremony. "All those, who were converted to the Hindu religion, left Islam without being lured," Srivastava said.

However, the state government has refused to make any comment in the matter. At a time when religious polarization is increasing in the country, the latest conversion episode might be used by the opposition political parties to attack the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which shares close ties with the Hindu outfit RSS.

Ghar Wapsi (Home Coming) is a name given to a series of religious conversion activities, started by organisations like the Vishva Hindu Parishad and the RSS, to facilitate conversion of non-Hindus to Hinduism.

