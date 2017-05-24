Fresh bout of violence in Saharanpur, 24 arrested so far

Twenty-four persons have been arrested in connection with fresh bout of violence in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur which left one person dead, said reports.

The clash between Dalits and upper caste members, which began on May 5, erupted again on Tuesday. BSP supremeo Mayawati had visited the region on Tuesday.

According to reports, a group of Dalits allegedly threw stones at the houses of a few Rajputs in Shabbirpur before Mayawati's rally, which led to a clash-like situation.

Senior Superintendent of Police S Dubey told news agency ANI that 24 persons have been arrested so far over the clashes.

The BJP had strongly objected to Mayawati visiting the violence-hit area and urged her not to not promote caste politics and help the Yogi Adityanath administration to maintain harmony in the state.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said that Mayawati has always used Dalits for political gains.

The violence erupted in Sharanpur on May 5 after a clash between Thakurs and Dalits. The clashes erupted after some Dalit residents in Shabbirpur raised objections over a Thakur procession that was playing loud music.

Following this around 25 houses belonging to Dalits were torched which left ober a dozen people injured. The situation worsened when the district administration refused to allow the Dalits permission to hold a 'mahapanchayat' on May 9. The gathering was called to demand compensation and relief for those affected in the May 5 clash.

At Jantar Mantar, the protestors demanded that cases be registered against those who had perpetrated violence against dalits on 9 May. They also demanded that the affected families be awarded a compensation of Rs10 lakh.

OneIndia News