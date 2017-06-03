Former Kashmir minister Abdul Ghani's son held for sexually harassing 300 women

The son of a former Kashmir minister has been arrested for sexually harassing women in Bengaluru. Habib Ghani, claiming to be the son of Kashmir's former Minister for Social Welfare Abdul Ghani Malik has been arrested for preying on vulnerable women who attended job interviews and sexually abusing them.

The MICO Layout police in Bengaluru who arrested the man claim that he is suspected to have harassed at least 300 women. A student of a private college in Bengaluru Habib also worked part time in a firm. Initial investigations reveal that the man misused office records to access phone numbers of women who sought jobs. According to a complaint filed by a victim from Udupi, Habib traced her number and got in touch with her. After assuring a job, he asked her to meet him. On the pretext of driving her to the venue, Habib is said to have sexually harassed her in a moving car.

Following the traumatic experience, the women filed a complaint with the local police. On probing, the police found out that Habib was in the habit of luring vulnerable women and abusing them on the pretext of jobs interviews. Habib enjoys political clout in Kashmir considering that his father was a former minister in Jammu and Kashmir.

Habib Ghani was arrested by the MICO Layout police who produced him before the court. He was sent to judicial custody.

OneIndia News