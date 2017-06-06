Farmers killed in police firing in Madhya Pradesh, many injured

Tension gripped Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh after two farmers was killed in police firing. At least three others sustained injuries as agitating farmers clashed with police on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, internet services were suspended in the BJP-ruled state owing to widespread protest by farmers' unions.

The government, however, denied giving any orders to the police to open fire at protesters. "Police has not fired. A probe has been ordered into the same. Neither has the government ordered for suspension of internet nor is there any curfew or clamp down in place," said Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Bhupendra Singh.

Despite MP Kisan Sena (MPKS) and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) withdrawing their protest after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's assurances, other farmer bodies continued to agitate. The Kisan Union and Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangh continued their stir on Tuesday. The police opened fire in Mandsaur as the situation got out of hand on in which one farmer is said to have died and many others sustained injuries.

For days now, farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been protesting demanding higher prices for their produce including onions and dal. Loan waiver is a concern for farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra where protests were witnessed. Protests turned violent in many places across Madhya Pradesh with protesters pelting stones at policemen torching police and other vehicles and vandalising shops.

Internet services were banned in Ratlam and Neemuch as well following the farmers' protest. Earlier, internet services were suspended in Maharashtra's Nasik which is also witnessing massive farmers' protests.

