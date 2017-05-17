EC bribery case: Dinakaran seeks bail, court to hear plea on Thursday

Accused of attempting to bribe election commission officials, TTV Dinakaran has moved a bail petition. A Delhi court will hear Dinakaran's plea on Thursday. Dinakaran who continues to hold the post of AIADMK deputy secretary had earlier moved court seeking bail but his petition was rejected.

On May 15, Dinakaran was produced before the Tiz Hazari court through video conferencing. The court had extended the judicial custody of all accused in the case including TTV Dinakaran until May 29. Dinakaran's advocated moved a fresh bail plea and the same would come up for hearing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Dinakaran's advocates have also asked the court to direct the Delhi crime branch police to share the copies of CDs that reportedly have conversations between Dinakaran and Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Delhi police had told the court that a CD in their possession could turn out to be incriminating evidence against the accused and sought voice samples. Dinakaran's advocates filed an objection to the same and sought copies of the CD that Delhi police claimed to contain conversations between the accused duo.

TTV Dinakaran is expected to be produced before a court in Chennai in a FEMA case in June. Charges are yet to be framed against Dinakaran in a FEMA case filed by the Enforcement directorate. The Egmore court has already issued a 'prisoner on transit' warrant against Dinakaran.

OneIndia News