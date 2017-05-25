Don't join others, let others join you; Shatru's advise to Rajini

Senior BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday urged superstar Rajinikanth to join politics a week after the star held fans' meet in Chennai.

Actor-turned-politician in a series of tweets reached out to Rajinikanth saying 'It's high time & the right time!'

Titanic Hero of Tamil Nadu & son of India - dearest @superstarrajini #Rajinikanth ! Rise, Rise, Rise!! It's high time & the right time! 1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

However, Sinha fell short of inviting Rajinikanth to BJP. But said 'Hope, wish and pray that after consulting with your family, dear ones & experts, you take the right decision soon - sooner the better...'

Hope, wish & pray that after consulting with your family, dear ones & experts, you take the right decision soon - sooner the better...4>5 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) May 25, 2017

He also offered to help the Kabaali-star , 'anytime and everytime'. The people are with you and ready to join @superstarrajini and instead of joining anyone, it is best when others join you, he tweeted.

It may be called that Rajinikath in a fans' meeting held last week in Chennai, he said, "God decides what we have to do in life. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people."

When asked about BJP's invitation to join politics, Rajinikanth did not comment. He said, "Whatever I had to say I said, now I have nothing more to say."

Meanwhile, when expectations are high on Kollywood superstar entering politics Justice Markandey Katju had a different take on the matinee idol's ability in handling political affairs.

