Delhi, Chandigarh, Bengaluru to pay homage to braveheart Lt Ummer Fayaz

People from Delhi and Chandigarh are all set to pay homage to Lt Ummer Fayaz who was abducted and killed by Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. The Flags Of Honour foundation has organised a candlelight march for the brave soldier and a proud son of Kashmir who was martyred in a cowardly act.

Join in today 13 May in #NewDelhi & #Chandigarh to pay homage to #Braveheart Lt Ummer Fayaz and at #Bengaluru tomorrow 14 May. JaiHind! 🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/WSlWDkNw4g — Flags Of Honour (@FlagsOfHonour) May 13, 2017

Homage will be paid to Army officer Lt Ummer Fayaz on Saturday in New Delhi's India Gate at 7 PM while in Chandigarh people have been invited to pay respects at Plaza, Sector 17 at 7.45. Those in Bengaluru will congregate to pay homage to India's son in Bengaluru on Sunday at 7.30 PM at the National Military Memorial.

Lt Fayaz, the son of an apple farmer and a proud soldier was abducted on Tuesday and his body was found the next day in Kashmir's Shopian. Militants from the Hizbul abducted an unarmed, off-duty army officer who had visited his native to take part in a wedding celebration. India's defence Minister, Arun Jaitley called it a 'dastardly act of cowardice' and the army vowed to punish his killers.

The soldier who hailed from Kulgam of Kashmir was commissioned into the army only in December 2016. The Kashmir police have put up posters with pictures of three Hizbul terrorists wanted for the killing of the army officer. Reward has ben announced for any information on three terrorists suspected to be involved in the abduction and subsequent killing of Lieutenant Fayaz. Ishfaq Ahmad Thoker, Gayas-ul-Islam and Abass Ahmad Bhat are the suspects in the case.

OneIndia News