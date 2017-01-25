Patna, Jan 25: Rajya Sabha MP and Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Tuesday made yet another sexist remark while addressing a gathering of party workers in Bihar. While addressing, Yadav said that the honour of vote comes above the honour of daughter.

"Beti ki izzat se bhi vote ki izzat badi hai. Beti ki izzat jayegi to gaon aur muhalle ki izzat jayegi. Vote ek baar bik gaya, to desh ki izzat, aur aane wala sapna poora nhi ho skta? (If daughter's honour is compromised than it will bring shame to a village or a community but if votes are sold, it impacts our nation), added Yadav in his speech.

#WATCH: Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav says "Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai" in Patna (Jan 24th) pic.twitter.com/kvDxZpO2iZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

This is not the first time Yadav has passed sexist remarks. Earlier, he made a sexist remark directly aimed at then Human Resource Development minister Smriti Irani in Parliament during a debate on the Insurance Bill.

Sharad Yadav has also served as the president of JD(U) and currently a member of Rajya Sabha. His party, after forming an alliance with RJD and Congress, came to power in Bihar in 2015.

OneIndia News