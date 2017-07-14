Congress to attend govt briefing on China stand-off, demands 'full information'

New Delhi, Jul 14: Demanding that the Centre "share full information" on stand-off with China and the Kashmir situation, the Congress on Friday confirmed that it would attend meeting called by the government to brief the opposition about these issues.

AICC media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala took a jibe at the government, saying it was "satisfying" to see that the NDA government had "finally woken up" after three years to brief the opposition on the issues concerning the nation.

He said the Congress would fully "cooperate" with the government on issues relating to national security.

"We shall ask the government to share full information about the background and situation on the Indo-China border as also on the Bhutan border where the stand-off continues. We shall also ask the government to clarify all implications for our national security and the necessary steps being taken in protecting our national interests and also steps to be taken," Surjewala told reporters here.

Criticising the Modi government, he said the previous Congress-led UPA regime had always kept the opposition in the loop on such critical issues.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will brief the leaders of opposition parties on the stand-off with China. Leaders of prominent opposition parties have been invited to the meeting where the two senior ministers will give a detailed presentation on the situation along the Sino-Indian border and Jammu and Kashmir and the government action, sources said.

Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, beginning Monday, the government is apparently seeking to build a consensus to deal with its biggest neighbour as well as on the Kashmir issue. Surjewala said that efforts should be made to strengthen the India-Bhutan Friendship Treaty.

To a question, he said the Congress hoped that the government would brief the opposition also on the Amarnath attack. He alleged that the present situation in Kashmir was the result of the "immaturity and failure" of the PDP-BJP government in the state and the Centre.

"Unfortunately, the prime minister and the BJP government think they have all the answers. They have not taken the opposition into confidence on the issue. We hope they take us into confidence," he added.

PTI