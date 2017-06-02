Cong office damaged, vehicles torched in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 2: Days after the arrest of five student leaders, unknown people set on fire a Congress office and damaged three vehicles in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya, police said on Friday.

The Congress office was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday and the main door of the building was partially burnt, they said. A newspaper transport vehicle, a police requisition bus and another vehicle were attacked with petrol bombs in Nongmynsong and Umiam Lake areas respectively in the district on Thursday night.

Security has also been beefed up in the state capital with the district police bringing additional forces to guard government property and installations.

The attacks came days after five Khasi Students Union leaders were arrested for allegedly leading an arson attack at a railway construction site last month in protest against the railway project in Ri-Bhoi district. The KSU, an influential students' body in Shillong, has aired their opposition to the railway project fearing influx of outsiders in the tribal-dominated state.

PTI